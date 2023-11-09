Hunter Biden Sues Ex-Overstock CEO for Defamation
PUSHING BACK
Hunter Biden has filed a defamation suit against Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of Overstock and former unofficial adviser to Donald Trump, claiming Byrne published false claims earlier this year that Biden “was reaching out to the Iranian government in the fall of 2021” to propagate a deal in which his father, President Joe Biden, would unfreeze $8 billion for Iran in exchange for $800 million that would be funneled in from Iran. “These statements are completely false, and Byrne knew them to be false at the time he made them,” Biden’s lawyers argued in the suit. It comes as House Republicans, led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), have sought to build an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden—an effort that has yet to uncover any wrongdoing by the president and has raised questions about Comer’s own business dealings.