Hallie Biden Testifies: I’m ‘Ashamed’ I Used Crack With Hunter

The widow of Beau Biden took the stand in Hunter Biden’s federal trial on Wednesday, detailing her whirlwind romance with her brother-in-law that included drug use and her decision to hide his gun in 2018.

Hallie Biden told jurors in Delaware federal court that she began dating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter about two years after Hunter’s brother, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015. She said she didn’t know Hunter was using crack until she found the drug in her Wilmington home after they started dating—and she had to “Google it” before she confronted him.

“I didn’t know what it was,” Hallie said, adding that he admitted to using it and soon began to smoke “occasionally” around her, NBC News reported.

Soon, she said, she would accompany Hunter to buy drugs, and his purchases would range from a piece smaller than a marble to multiple ping-pong ball-sized chunks. The drug usage led to several fights, and Hunter would range from admitting he had a problem to telling her to leave him alone.

“This can’t go on, we can’t do this,” she testified telling him during one argument.

Then, she said, she started using crack cocaine with him after visiting him in Los Angeles in the summer of 2018.

“It was a terrible experience that I went through, and I’m embarrassed and I’m ashamed of that period of my life,” she told jurors.

Prosecutors allege that during their relationship, Hunter lied on an October 2018 federal form to buy a $5,000 gun when he was asked whether he suffered from drug addiction. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of owning a firearm while using narcotics, and his defense attorneys have argued he may not have knowingly broken the law as he was in a “deep state of denial” about his drug use at the time.

Hallie told jurors she found the gun in Hunter’s truck a few days after he bought it. Hunter had not responded to her calls in weeks and was “tired, exhausted, [and] looked like he hadn’t slept,” she said. While he was asleep, she went into his car to clean up in hopes “to help him start anew and deal with stuff.”

Inside, she testified, she found “trash, clothes, some remnants of crack... oh, and the gun, obviously.” She told jurors she “panicked” when she saw the gun and ammunition and wanted to dispose of them immediately. “I didn’t want him to hurt himself or my kids to find it and hurt themselves,” she said. “I was afraid to, kind of, touch it.”

Hallie said she put the gun in his leather pouch, and put the pouch in a shopping bag and threw it away at a grocery store near her house.

“I was just so flustered from the whole thing,” she admitted. “I realize it was a stupid idea now, but I was just panicking.”

When Hunter found out she threw away the gun, she said, he initially told her to go back to look for it before insisting that she file a police report because the gun was in his name. Security footage shown in court depicted Hallie returning to the store to unsuccessfully look for the firearm before she filed a police report outside.