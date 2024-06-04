Hunter Biden’s Wife Goes Off at ‘Nazi Piece of Sh*t’ Outside Courtroom

For the first time in American history, the son of a sitting president is facing criminal charges for allegedly illegally owning a firearm. But the first fireworks began outside of the Delaware federal courthouse on Tuesday—when Hunter Biden’s wife reportedly went scorched earth on a former Trump aide.

“You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of shit,” Melissa Cohen Biden told former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler as he tried to enter the courtroom during a brief morning break, NBC reported.

Ziegler did not respond as Cohen Biden walked away but later told NBC the insult was “sad” because he had not approached anyone at the trial. Cohen Biden did not comment to NBC about the outburst. (Hunter Biden sued Ziegler last year after his website allegedly published hundreds of thousands of leaked emails from Biden’s laptop.)

“For the record, I’m not a Nazi, I’m a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven’t said one thing to them,” he told NBC, adding that he was at the trial because “it’s prudent for me to be here.”

Cohen Biden returned to the courtroom minutes later, looking at Ziegler before taking her seat next to first lady Jill Biden.

Hunter, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three counts in connection to owning a firearm while using narcotics. Prosecutors allege he lied on an October 2018 federal form to buy a $5,000 gun when he was asked whether he was addicted to drugs.

“No one is above the law. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what your name is,” Assistant US Attorney Derek Hines said in opening statements. “We would not be here today if he was just a drug addict.”

Hines revealed that among the prosecution’s witnesses who will testify is Hallie Biden, the widow of the president’s late son, Beau Biden. He said Hallie will testify about finding the gun, disposing of it, and using drugs with Hunter Biden, with whom he had a relationship after Beau’s death.

“Hallie will testify about her own crack use,” with Hunter Biden, he added.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell, however, insisted to jurors that Hunter Biden may not have knowingly broken the law. In his opening statement, Lowell noted Hunter Biden’s state of mind in 2018 and that he was in a “deep state of denial” about his drug use at the time.

“Hunter bought a small handgun,” Lowell said in his opening statement. “It was never loaded. He never used it.”

He also said that the pouch where the gun was found was actually Hallie Biden’s and that she threw away the firearm near a grocery store.

“They have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hunter knowingly violated the law,” he said.