Hunter Biden Tries to Avoid Another Tawdry Trial With Guilty Plea

An attorney representing Hunter Biden told the federal judge presiding over his case Thursday that the recently convicted son of President Joe Biden intends to plead guilty in his $1.4 million tax evasion trial.

“Mr. Biden intends to change his plea this morning,” attorney Abbe Lowell told U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi on Thursday morning.

Hunter, 54, had previously intended to maintain his innocence while conceding the prosecution has evidence against him worthy of a conviction, also known as an Alford plea, Lowell told the court.

Lowell added that he had come to “no agreement” with the prosecution over the plea, adding he didn’t “think we would agree under conventional plea circumstances,” in which the prosecution would set the terms.

Hunter was convicted of three federal gun charges in June after he was found guilty of making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

President Biden has contended “I am not going to do anything,” when asked whether he would pardon his son, adding that he was “satisfied” with the outcome of the trial.