Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama Asks Court to Give Daughter His Last Name
‘POLITICALLY POWERFUL’
The woman who mothered Hunter Biden’s secret lovechild is now making a gambit for the presidential last name. Attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts filed paperwork on Tuesday requesting that an Arkansas court consider if the pair’s four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, could be renamed to Biden, claiming that the toddler would “benefit from carrying the Biden family name” as it is “now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” But the Biden family seemingly wants nothing to do with the child, striking her attendance from the 46th presidential inauguration and allegedly refusing to offer the mother-daughter pair security amid domestic violence threats from the elder Roberts’ ex. The case, originally settled in 2020, was reopened in September after the younger Biden filed a motion to adjust his child support payments due to “substantial material change” in his financial situation, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.