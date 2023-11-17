Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama Backs Him Even After Bitter Child Support Battle
‘PROUD OF HIM’
Lunden Roberts, the Arkansas woman who settled a child support lawsuit with Hunter Biden earlier this year, defended the president’s embattled son in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published Thursday, denying that he’s not the “deadbeat dad” his detractors paint him as. Roberts, who gave birth to daughter Navy Joan in 2018, vouched for Biden’s character while acknowledging that she’s “probably the last person you might expect to leap to his defense.” Roberts writes that she’s “never written him off as a “deadbeat dad” because I know Hunter, I’ve witnessed the kind of person he is and the love he has for his children and people in general.” She recounts a time that she watched Biden give his jacket to a homeless boy on a snowy street, adding, “One thing is certain, Navy Joan is so proud of Hunter, not because he’s a Biden, but because he is her dad. And I’m proud of him too.” Roberts and Biden settled their four-year legal battle this summer, culminating in President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly acknowledging their seventh grandchild for the first time.