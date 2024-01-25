Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi has issued a scathing statement pointed directly at Jesse Watters after she says the Fox News host “crossed a line” by taking aim at the Biden family.

On Jan. 22, Watters, speaking from Bedford, New Hampshire, discussed issues of border immigration.

“I knew [Joe] Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father,” Watters said.

“The man can’t say no to his own son, he can’t say ‘stop,’ he can’t have consequences for actions,” the Fox host continued.

“And that’s what you need, you need a man in charge on the border to say, ‘this is not going to be allowed.’”

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday night, Naomi Biden took issue.

“I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset. This crosses the line,” the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden wrote.

“Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything. You can disagree with his policies without being this ugly.”

Naomi, 30, also took Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to task earlier this month in a short but blunt reply to a post on X, in which Greene claimed Hunter had “fled” a House Oversight and Accountability Committee as she was “exposing the truth.”

“Actually, it appears everyone fled the scene when she started lying,” Naomi bit back.