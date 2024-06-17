Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Take Back Their Request for a New Trial
WHOOPSIE DAISY
Hunter Biden’s lawyers almost immediately rescinded a filing Monday that included a request for a new trial, just days after the first son’s conviction on federal gun charges. “The Motion for a New Trial (formerly DI 233) has been deleted at the request of counsel,” a note on the court docket read. No reason was given for the “correcting entry”—meaning that the filing, which argued that the U.S. district court in Delaware did not have jurisdiction over the case because of Second Amendment rulings currently pending in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, could be resubmitted at any time. It’s unclear whether Biden’s legal team intends to do so, and they did not respond to a number of news outlets’ questions about the filing. Judge Maryellen Norieka, who handled Biden’s case, previously tossed a request to dismiss his case after lawyers argued that the charges violated his Second Amendment rights.