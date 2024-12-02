President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday just days before he was scheduled to be sentenced on federal gun and tax charges.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement.

The president accused his “political opponents in Congress” of pursuing the prosecution against his son—who became the first child of a sitting president to be criminally convicted after he was found guilty on firearms charges in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden previously insisted he had no plans to pardon his son, but insisted that Hunter was “treated differently” than others facing the same charges.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” Biden wrote.

The pardon comes just one day after defense attorneys for Hunter filed a 52-page document titled, “The political prosecutions of Hunter Biden,” on Saturday—portraying the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony as a victim for facing increased scrutiny due to his father’s office.

The document, which was first obtained by The Washington Post , argues that Hunter is on President-elect Donald Trump’s “enemies list” and will face increased scrutiny from federal prosecutors when he takes office.

“A system that is supposed to protect against abuses failed to do so and was corrupted by political leaders in this country,” the document reads. “As a result, Hunter faces significant sentences for felonies and misdemeanors far beyond precedents of others committing less serious offenses or where civil resolutions or consent judgments are normally sought — all on the basis of his mistakes, made while in the throes of serious drug addiction.

“The prospect that Trump will turn his vengeance on the Special Counsel prosecutors if they fail to take a harder line against Hunter no doubt exerts considerable pressure on them not to let up on Hunter,” the filing adds.

Hunter was found guilty on federal gun charges in June. He then pleaded guilty to tax-related charges in September.

The first son is scheduled to be sentenced for his gun charges on Dec. 12 in Delaware, where he faces up to 25 years in prison. His sentencing hearing for the tax evasion charges in California will take place on Dec. 16. The tax charges come with a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

Biden repeatedly said he had no plans to pardon his own son, telling ABC News’ David Muir in an interview he would accept the outcome of his son’s trial. More recently, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted a pardon was still out of the question at a press briefing on Nov. 7—the day after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

During the campaign season, Trump repeatedly used similar language to Hunter Biden’s legal team—labeling the prosecutions against him as “political persecution.” Lawyers for the president-elect even floated the idea of a $100 million lawsuit against the Justice Department, alleging the FBI’s 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents constituted persecution.

However, Trump has more recently changed his tune on Hunter—even suggesting in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that he would consider a pardon for the son of his former political rival himself.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, now Trump’s pick to lead the State Department, also previously insisted that Trump would not use the Justice Department to go after his political enemies.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.