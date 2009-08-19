Hunter Moving Into Edwards' Neighborhood

CHEAT SHEET
L’affaire Edwards continues: The National Enquirer is reporting that Rielle Hunter is moving to John Edwards’ neighborhood in North Carolina, so that he can help her raise the child that is rumored to be his (but which he has denied fathering). It follows an Enquirer report last week—so far uncorroborated in other publications—that Edwards had taken a secret paternity test that proved he was the father of 18-month-old Frances. “A source close to the couple” tells the Enquirer that Elizabeth Edwards exploded into a rage when he told her that Hunter would be moving close to their $2.6 million mansion in Wilmington.