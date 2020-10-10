Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall in Louisiana as Category 2 Storm, Cuts Power to 200,000

Read it at Associated Press
Tens of thousands of people were left without power late Friday after Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 miles per hour. The storm’s winds dropped down to 90 miles per hour after it hit shore and was downgraded to a Category 1. The cyclone brought an 8-foot storm surge to some of the same areas devastated by Hurricane Laura less than two months ago and left more than 200,000 people without power in Texas and Louisiana. It’s the 10th storm to hit the continental United States this year, breaking a record that stood for more than 100 years.