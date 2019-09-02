CHEAT SHEET
Red Cross: 13,000 Homes in Bahamas Destroyed, Damaged by Hurricane Dorian
The Red Cross says about 13,000 houses may have been destroyed or damaged in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian, The Guardian reports. The island of New Providence was reportedly experiencing power outages lasting over 15 hours, and Royal Bahamas police chief Samuel Butler said the weather was too severe for rescue crews to save stranded individuals.
The National Hurricane Center said the core of Hurricane Dorian would “continue to pound Grand Bahama Island” though Monday and Tuesday. In an interview, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the Bahamas is “at war” with the storm, but has “no weapon at its disposal to defend itself during such an assault by this enemy.”
The storm is set to move “dangerously close” to the east coast of Florida late Monday through Wednesday night, putting the storm in the path of President Trump's West Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago.
Dorian is then projected to move towards the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday evening and Thursday. “Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days,” the National Hurricane Center stated. On Sunday, President Trump wrongly claimed that Alabama was in Dorian's path and said he had “never even heard of a category 5 storm”—a sentiment he has repeated at least four times previously.