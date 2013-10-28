Hurricane-Force Storm Hits Britain

CHEAT SHEET
Britain’s largest storm in a decade—with hurricane-force winds—battered the southern region of the country on Monday, killing at least two people and leaving 270,000 without power in London. Falling trees killed a 17-year-old girl in Kent and a man in Watford. The Environment Agency issued 131 flood warnings in England and Wales, and 130 flights have been canceled out of Heathrow Airport. Network Rail said more than 100 fallen trees have been found on lines, as the country braced for chaos on their morning commutes. The strongest winds were recorded at England’s Isle of Wright, clocking in at 99 mph.