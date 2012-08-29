Hurricane Isaac Hits Gulf Coast (PHOTOS)BatteredSee photos of Hurricane Isaac as it drenched the Gulf Coast.Updated Jul. 13, 2017 11:27PM ET / Published Aug. 29, 2012 12:18PM ET AP Photo (2) ; Getty Images (2) AP Photo (2) ; Getty Images (2) David J. Phillip / AP Photo David J. Phillip / AP Photo Rogelio V. Solis / AP Photo David J. Phillip / AP Photo Eric Gay / AP Photo Frederic J. Brown, AFP / Getty Images Butch Dill / AP Photo Chris Graythen / Getty Images Chris Graythen / Getty Images John Moore / Getty Images John Moore / Getty Images Mario Tama / Getty Images Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon, NASA / AP Photo John Moore / Getty Images Eric Gay / AP Photo Mario Tama / Getty Images John Moore / Getty Images Rogelio V. Solis / AP Photo Chris Graythen / Getty Images Butch Dill / AP Photo Chris Graythen / Getty Images Gerald Herbert / AP Photo Chris Graythen / Getty Images John Moore / Getty Images John Moore / Getty Images Frederic J. Brown, AFP / Getty Images Jessica Gresko / AP Photo Chris Graythen / Getty Images Gerald Herbert / AP Photo Alan Diaz / AP Photo Alan Diaz / AP Photo Gerald Herbert / AP Photo Mladen Antonov, AFP / Getty Images