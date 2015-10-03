Hurricane Joaquin Leaves Bahamas

CHEAT SHEET
After two days of flooding that left homes destroyed and a cargo ship missing, Hurricane Joaquin slowly pulled back from the Bahamas on Saturday. The hurricane remains a Category 3 with 125 mph winds. Once the storm moves away, the U.S. Coast Guard will continue its search for the El Faro, a 735-foot cargo ship with a crew of 33, including 28 Americans, that “appears very close to where the eye of the storm appears to be,” according to Lt. Commander Gabe Somma. An initial damage report says roofs have been ripped off homes, trees uprooted, and utility poles knocked over, but it is still too early to tell the full extent of the damage.