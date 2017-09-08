Hurricane Jose Strengthens to a Category 4

CHEAT SHEET
Hurricane Jose, which is trailing Hurricane Irma out in the Atlantic Ocean, has strengthened into a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. The National Hurricane Center announced the change Friday, just one day after Hurricane Katia—which is forecast to hit Mexico—strengthened into a hurricane. Jose sits east of the Leeward Islands and is predicted to move northwest. A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy—all of which were battered by Hurricane Irma days ago.