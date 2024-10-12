Hurricane Milton Survivor Lt. Dan’s Internet Fame Torpedoed After Dropping N-Word

Internet admiration left just as easily as it came for Hurricane Milton survivor-turned viral sensation Lt. Dan after he dropped the N-word during a livestream.

Real name Joseph Malinowski, the 54-year-old Tampa, Florida resident became an overnight celebrity after he had to have his 20-foot boat pulled back to shore by a kind citizen.

When Malinowski, a disabled veteran with one leg, said that he planned to ride out the storm in his boat with his worldly possessions—a star was born, and social media users worried about his health and safety as the superstorm made landfall Oct. 10.

Fourteen deaths were recorded in the aftermath of the storm. However, Malinowski survived seemingly unscathed after taking shelter nearby. But in a video he posted Friday giving fans an update on his condition, things went awry.

Talking to the Kick social media platform, Malinowski claimed that he may have been tricked out of receiving money donated to him because of another TikTok user.

“If you want to get back into my good graces, you have to take time,” he said, adding, “’Cause once I cut you off, you’re done [N-word]. I’m sorry.”

Reactions to the clip ranged from disgust to disbelief.

“Lt dan only just got signed to kick and already dropped the N-word on stream🤣,” wrote one social media commentator.

Another added, “This generation of mine and Gen Z elevates the worst people, constantly. It’s deplorable. This loser Lt Dan just said the N word streaming. He’s a snake w/ other snakes in the grass. Hope he is ignored into oblivion.”