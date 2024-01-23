Husband, 81, Accused of Killing Wife and Self at Assisted-Living Facility

Read it at Tampa Bay Times
An 81-year-old man has been accused of traveling to an assisted-living facility and shooting his 76-year-old wife dead before turning the gun on himself, Florida cops said Tuesday. Authorities didn’t release a motive for the grisly crime, but said the couple’s bodies were discovered with bullet wounds by an employee doing routine check-ins at the Addington Place assisted-living center in St. Petersburg, about 30 miles southwest of Tampa. The couple’s identities weren’t released, but the Tampa Bay Times reported the husband was a visitor at the facility and did not live there himself.