Hubby of Ex-Chiefs Cheerleader Speaks Out After Her Post-Stillbirth Sepsis Death
HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTE
The husband of a former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs who died of sepsis following a stillbirth has spoken out about his loss while highlighting the issues faced by pregnant Black women in America. Krystal Anderson, 40, died last month after she developed a fever, just one day after delivering her daughter, Charlotte Willow, at 5 months pregnant. Her husband, Clayton Anderson, told ABC News that at the time they got the news of the pregnancy, “It was like our little sign from him that, ‘Hey, Mom, Dad, I got you. Don’t worry about it,’” he said, referring to a previous child the couple lost to stillbirth in 2022. He said of his wife that, “She was my world… my best friend and obviously the love of my life and mother to our children.” Clayton Anderson also criticized the U.S. medical system for neglecting expecting moms with a history of problematic pregnancies. “One of the issues that I guess I have with the system overall is Krystal is 40, and she’s Black, and we’d had a loss before, but even then they say you know, you can’t start a plan with maternal fetal medicine or the high-risk maternity doctors until you get to week 14,” he said. “All pregnancy is high risk, especially, moreso, when you’re a woman of color, or you’re older, and they should be treated that way from the start.”