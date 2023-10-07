CHEAT SHEET
Billionaire Hyatt Hotel Heir Splits From Wife in Ugly Divorce
The heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, Tony Pritzker is getting divorced from his wife, Jeanne Pritzker with one of the largest estates in Los Angeles at stake. Pritzker claims that his wife is refusing to sign and acknowledge the premarital agreement the couple signed a week before their wedding in 1980 stating that all earnings made during the marriage would be owned by the person who earned them, joint property would be divided equally, and limiting the spousal support Jeanne could receive. The Pritzkers have reportedly agreed to joint custody of their 16-year old twins, two of the couple’s six children. Laura Wasser, Tony Pritzker’s attorney, has filed to require Jeanne to officially acknowledge the prenup or challenge it.