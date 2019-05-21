Middle-School Students Allegedly Fed Semen-Filled Crepes to Teachers

Warning: If you’re treating yourself to a crepe for breakfast, you might want to skip over this. Middle-school students in Ohio have been accused of pulling an absolutely disgusting prank on their teachers in which they allegedly dished up the pancakes filled with urine and semen. The prank, which is said to have happened last Thursday at a “gourmet” cooking competition at Hyatts Middle School in Powell, is now being investigated by local authorities. The teachers involved were reportedly judges for the cookery competition during a home-economics class. A video allegedly showed students putting bodily fluids onto the crepes and serving them up. A lawyer for one of the students asked the public to use “caution” before condemning the kids. “[The incident] easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video,” said Brad Koffel. “We don’t know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone’s food.”