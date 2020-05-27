CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    France Will Ban Hydroxychloroquine, the Drug That Trump Took, for Its Coronavirus Patients

    MORE HARM THAN GOOD

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Ludovic Marin

    France is banning the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the novel coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine has been relentlessly praised by President Trump as an effective treatment for COVID-19 and he even admitted last week that he had been taking it alongside a cocktail of other drugs in an attempt to prevent him from catching the disease. However, a massive study on the drug published last week cast doubt on the benefit of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients and even found an increased risk of heart problems and death. The French health ministry decreed Wednesday morning: “Whether [in doctors offices] in the cities or in the hospital, this ... should not be prescribed for patients with COVID-19.” Trump said last weekend that he had “just finished” taking a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine despite evidence that it may cause more harm than good.

    Read it at Reuters