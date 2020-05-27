France Will Ban Hydroxychloroquine, the Drug That Trump Took, for Its Coronavirus Patients
France is banning the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the novel coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine has been relentlessly praised by President Trump as an effective treatment for COVID-19 and he even admitted last week that he had been taking it alongside a cocktail of other drugs in an attempt to prevent him from catching the disease. However, a massive study on the drug published last week cast doubt on the benefit of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients and even found an increased risk of heart problems and death. The French health ministry decreed Wednesday morning: “Whether [in doctors offices] in the cities or in the hospital, this ... should not be prescribed for patients with COVID-19.” Trump said last weekend that he had “just finished” taking a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine despite evidence that it may cause more harm than good.