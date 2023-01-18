Hype House Influencers Sued by Landlord for Damage to Luxe Mansion: Report

Members of the “Hype House” TikTok influencer group are facing a lawsuit from their former landlord over allegations they trashed the luxe mansion they moved into in 2020—and owe him hundreds of thousands in back rent, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The trouble apparently started when the crew moved out of the home five months before the end of their one-year lease, revealing more than $300,000 in alleged damages. Landlord Daniel Fitzgerald claims in the new filing that he’d previously signed an agreement with the tenants to pay $10,000 a month over the course of 40 months to rectify the situation, but that the group has only ponied up about $2,500 a month since then. Thomas Petrou, Nicholas Austin, Cole Hudson, Mia Hayward, Patrick Huston and Calvin Goldby were all listed on the suit.
