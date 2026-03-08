I Could Have Been Trump’s First Congressional Endorsement. Now I’m One of His Biggest Critics

It was January 2013, and the Lincoln Dinner was just a few months away. Oakland County, Michigan has one of the largest and oldest Lincoln Dinners—which raise money for the county’s Republican Party—in the country. I had promised, as the chair of the event, to organize the most successful event in our 125-year history and I had no keynote speaker.

I had asked various GOP stars (of the time)—Bobby Jindal, Dana Perino, Ted Cruz—and they all declined. So I threw what I thought was a Hail Mary pass, and overnighted an invitation to Donald Trump. A week or so later, I received a call from Rhona Graff, Trump’s longtime assistant in New York. She told me he would love to be the speaker. We set a date for after Trump was done taping that year’s season of The Apprentice: May 21, 2013.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during an event promoting "The Celebrity Apprentice" at Florence Gould Hall on April 26, 2011, in New York City. Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

Honestly, I could not believe Trump had agreed. The event was a huge success, with almost 2500 people in attendance. Trump gave a rambling, seemingly extemporaneous speech that nonetheless energized the base. He was also very personal and gracious—much different than the man we see today. Afterwards, I gave him a framed copy of the Gettysburg Address, which Trump would later claim was the “Michigan Man of the Year Award.” For some reason, every time Trump visits Michigan he talks about this, though I have told at least half a dozen news organizations over the past ten years that it is not actually true. Maybe once he wins the Nobel Peace Prize, he will move on?

Regardless, the night was a success and Trump contributed to my successful campaign for Congress the following year.

Donald Trump pictured at the 2013 Oakland County Lincoln Dinner in Oakland County, Michigan with David Trott (far right). Courtesy of David Trott

Fast forward to 2015. I had been in Congress for about six months when Rhona called me again. Trump had just announced he was running for President—who can forget the speech where, after riding down the Trump Tower escalator, Trump insulted just about every ethnic group in America under the pretense of “taking back” our country—and she was hoping I would be the first member of Congress to endorse him.

I was really flummoxed. Trump had done me a big favor in 2013, but in my mind, he had no chance of getting the nomination—or beating Hillary. I do remember thinking that he might be a good President, though; managing the federal government is a near impossible job, but maybe a business person could handle it. But I couldn’t get there, or not until there was no other option: I eventually endorsed him after Kasich dropped out and left Trump as the only candidate left in the GOP primary.

Surrounded by his supporters and family, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the media at Trump Tower following primary election results on May 3, 2016, in New York, NY. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Well, I was wrong about all of it. Trump got the nomination, won the White House (twice) and it turns out he is the worst president in American history.

Of course, assessing the performance—and, specifically, the shortcomings—of presidents is a subjective endeavor, other than perhaps by the number of their impeachments. (And if that’s the case, then Trump is the clear winner.) Perhaps the best way is to look at some of the leaders who are considered failures and see how Trump measures up. I will do my best to set aside my Trump derangement syndrome as I do so.

James Buchanan and Franklin Pierce are often among the worst Presidents because they divided our country over the issue of slavery and failed to avoid the Civil War, the most serious crisis in our nation’s history. Trump, however, has not only exacerbated division over existing problems but also created new reasons for people to hate each other. He has attacked and disparaged immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, racial minorities, academics and scientists, the media and anyone who criticizes him, all under the guise of putting America “first.”

Several Presidents are poorly regarded because of unconstitutional actions. Nixon used the DOJ and IRS to pursue his enemies. Andrew Johnson ignored and opposed Reconstruction laws. John Tyler was almost impeached for abuse of power. Trump’s behavior makes all of them look like Boy Scouts. He recently said he is not bound by any laws, just his morals. (God help us.) He has either ignored or chosen to violate multiple sections of the Constitution and any number of court orders at any given time. He has weaponized the DOJ, ICE, FBI and other federal agencies, all but eliminated Congressional oversight and, while his family has pocketed billions, has probably violated the Emoluments clause.

President Donald Trump stops to speak to the media as he departs on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on February 27, 2026, in Washington, DC. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Yes, presidents are human and make mistakes. Some have addictions and character flaws. Pierce was supposedly an alcoholic, Harding had such a bad gambling problem that he lost the White House’s china in a bet, Cleveland was accused of rape and there has been plenty of adultery over the years. Trump does not drink or gamble, to be sure, but he has most of the other seven deadly sins covered—and these vices in the Christian tradition are not even his most serious character flaw. Trump is unfit to serve as President because he lacks decency. He is a narcissist and a bully. He lies about everything and cannot be trusted. He is a terrible person.

Trump has been oddly obsessed with his legacy long before he ever set foot into the Oval Office. And with all this in mind, he will certainly leave a legacy behind.