Trump Goes on Manic 50-Post Rampage After World Leaders Humiliate Him

Donald Trump spent two hours on Truth Social attacking his enemies and reposting praise after world leaders ignored his “Board of Peace” ceremony in Davos.

The 79-year-old president shared almost a post a minute on Thursday, hours after his “Board of Peace” initiative at the World Economic Forum attracted a motley crew of Trump-allied leaders from the Middle East and South America.

Trump was flanked by Argentinian President Javier Milei and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Board of Peace ceremony. Benedikt von Loebell/Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum

Between 10:38 am and 1:01 pm EST, Trump fired off 51 posts, several of which were screenshots of people agreeing with videos he’d posted seconds earlier.

Subjects covered in the posting barrage include a video of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller bashing Trump’s enemies, a court victory that will allow ICE to use force against protestors in Minnesota, 2020 election fraud conspiracies, threats to sue the New York Times for publishing polls that displease him, and rants against Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump called Jack Smith a "deranged animal." Truth Social / Donald Trump

Smith was publicly testifying before Congress about the case he had built against Donald Trump for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election when the president wrote, “Jack Smith is a deranged animal, who shouldn’t be allowed to practice Law.”

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee when Trump posted about him. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s posting rampage comes at the end of a humiliating and widely criticized trip to the World Economic Forum.

After giving a speech on Wednesday in which he intimated the U.S. could take control of Greenland, Trump met with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, who apparently talked him down. Trump walked away from the meeting claiming he’d gotten the “framework of a deal” for the United States on Greenland, but didn’t give any specifics.

On Thursday, Trump suffered a fresh humiliation at the “Board of Peace” signing party.

The White House hyped the “Board of Peace” initiative, which nations can join for a $1 billion fee, as a coalition of nations that “promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

Trump says he will sue the Times Siena Poll. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Though the White House expected representatives from 35 countries at the ceremony, fewer than 20 showed up. World leaders otherwise in attendance at Davos, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, all ignored Trump’s endeavor.

Trump was left signing what critics called a MAGA-fied U.N. charter with the likes of Argentinian President Javier Milei and far-right Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

President Trump launched his "Board of Peace" surrounded mostly by strongmen and leaders from smaller countries. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump called every world leader who signed onto the Board of Peace a “great friend of mine.”

Shortly after Trump’s posting spree concluded, his account adopted a different, more optimistic tone.