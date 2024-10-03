‘I Don’t F***ing Trust It’: Kelly Osbourne Warned Over Diddy Gift
HINDSIGHT
The Osbourne family, known for their crass candor, once discussed Sean “Diddy” Combs in wild resurfaced clips from their early 2000s reality show. A TikTok video that spliced the clips together shows that the famous family was once quite fond of the disgraced music mogul. In the first clip, Sharon and Jack discuss the prospect of Diddy and Kelly getting together. “I think they’d be so cute together,” Sharon tells Jack. “You’re just saying that because he’s famous and has lots of money,” Jack quips back. A second clip shows Kelly showing off a new watch the rapper gifted her. “I don’t f---ing trust it,” Jack says of the gift. “Don’t talk about my son-in-law that way,” Sharon retorts. Later, Kelly and Sharon discuss Diddy’s physical appearance. “He’s so well-manicured. He’s such a gentleman,” Kelly tells her mom. Sharon takes things to an X-rated level when she speculates about Diddy’s privates. “I bet he’s got a nice old willy,” Sharon says to a horrified Kelly. Sharon then says she thinks it would be “smooth” and “oiled.” Ironically, 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube were found in Diddy’s home when the feds raided it back in March.