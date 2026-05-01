I Know How Trump Will Make Things Uglier: Biographer

Donald Trump is about to make things even “uglier” for himself because he doesn’t know how to course correct, his biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff, appearing on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, said the president has come away from the four-day state visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla feeling alright. But with that now over, a host of issues are returning to the forefront.

“I think he is probably feeling good about the King’s visit,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “I wonder if he knows how badly things are going for him, and I think that... he is beginning to get an inkling of that. So then the question is: how does he respond? What does... he do?”

“We know he doesn’t course correct, so he doubles down,” Wolff added. “So, I think that things are about to get—if possible—even uglier.”

When reached for comment, the White House disputed Wolff’s credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Trump doesn't have the ability to course correct, Michael Wolff says. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump faces several pressing issues. The Iran war, now over two months old, continues amid a ceasefire but without a peace agreement. Former allies like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and Alex Jones have even retracted their support of Trump due to the war.

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Trump claimed “we’ve already won,” but added that he wants to “win by a bigger margin.” In the meantime, gasoline and oil prices continue to rise, with the national gas average over $4.30 per gallon.

Polling has consistently shown the economy as an area of weakness for Trump. For instance, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last weekend found that 70 percent of Americans disapproved of how he has been handling inflation.

Trump’s GOP also faces diminished prospects in the November midterms. Democratic control of either the House or Senate—let alone both—could substantially hinder anything Trump wants to accomplish legislatively in his lame duck period. The process of Democrats issuing subpoenas to administration officials and impeaching and removing the president would also be easier.

And then there are questions about Trump’s health. The 79-year-old has chronic venous insufficiency, the White House revealed last summer, a condition common in seniors which makes it difficult for blood to return from the lower extremities to the heart. The result has been swelling in Trump’s feet and ankles.

The president, who doesn’t exercise often and has had trouble staying awake at meetings, is also frequently seen with bruising on his right hand, which the White House attributes to frequent handshaking and his aspirin usage. Trump has been taking a higher-than-recommended dosage for the past 25 years, he told the Wall Street Journal, because he’s superstitious.

In addition, Trump often boasts about “acing” cognitive tests, which are designed to screen for signs of dementia—not to measure IQ, as he has suggested. He did so again on Thursday, throwing in some election denialism as well.

Trump once again bragged about his results on a "cognitive" test. Truth Social

“I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE!”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!" he wrote on Truth Social.