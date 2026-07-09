I Know How Trump’s Goons Secretly Pull MAGA’s Strings

Elon Musk’s baby mama has alleged that top Trump administration officials funnel money to MAGA influencers to further their political agenda.

Ashley St. Clair, a former MAGA influencer herself, alleged on The Daily Beast Podcast that White House officials use undisclosed “dark money” to control messaging on top MAGA social media accounts.

St. Clair, 27, told host Joanna Coles that she stopped being a pro-President Donald Trump influencer because of the “general dynamics of everything,” noting that serious money was changing hands.

“I watched the vast amounts of money that they made off of Facebook, off of this content, off of outrage and fear porn,” she said. “That was really disheartening, that they would take money from various organizations, and they had no idea where the money was coming from.”

St. Clair broke from MAGA following her heated custody battle with trillionaire tech CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Elton John

“The coordination of the messaging that so much was not organic, and the hypocrisy of what they were saying about George Soros funding everything,” she continued. “But then, we had all this dark money coming in to these MAGA influencers and coordinated messaging.”

When pressed by Coles on exactly who was coordinating this messaging with top MAGA influencers, St. Clair claimed that it went all the way to the White House.

St. Clair alleged that Trump administration officials use dark money to facilitate coordinated messaging among MAGA influencers. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“They had coordinated group chats, paid campaigns, paid campaign platforms in which they sent out this messaging,” she said, referring to top Trump officials. ”It was, and is, prolific.”

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

St. Clair told Coles that MAGA-affiliated companies, particularly media entities, “loved getting canceled” despite frequently denouncing “cancel culture.” She added that, for some influencers, “it was good for business to get banned from a social media platform.”

St. Clair said she began veering away from being a MAGA influencer because of how the right treats women and “trans individuals.” She name-checked the Libs of TikTok’s founder, Chaya Raichik, specifically.

Raichik is one of the MAGA influencers who was given access to "Phase 1" of the Epstein files by former AG Pam Bondi's DOJ in February 2025. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“I would see like the effects that she had on people when she was doxing them, that these people, whether you agreed with something they had posted or not, they were, for all intents and purposes... private citizens,” she said of Raichik. “And then to be blown up on this platform and have members of Congress then facilitating the hate against these individuals, it was difficult to witness.”

St. Clair, who is Musk’s fourth baby mama, publicly broke ranks with MAGA following her nasty custody battle with Musk. She said that spat helped expose the broader right-wing political project as a “cult” that treats women poorly. That comes months after she told The Bulwark’s Tim Miller that she had initially joined the MAGA movement to find a “sense of belonging,” but that she came to “regret” it.