Elon Musk is demanding full custody of his one-year-old son, Romulus, after one of his four baby mamas expressed her regret for potentially causing harm to his trans child.

Conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair acrimoniously left Musk’s orbit after the Sept. 2024 birth of their child and has now taken the side of his estranged 20-year-old daughter, Vivian Wilson, who is an outspoken critic of her father.

Tensions between St. Clair and Musk escalated in January, after she claimed X removed her access to premium features after she threatened legal action, alleging that it allowed images of her as a 14-year-old to be altered by AI.

On Sunday, she shared a veiled attack, saying, “dark woke cause the other option is bootlicking feds + pedophiles + nerds.”

It drew a comment from an account who asked her, “You’ve previously engaged in blatant transphobia, how do you feel about trans people in the wake of noticing how the far right truly is?”

St. Clair replied, “I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. [I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.

“I also haven’t said much on this [because] I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning [because] I’m ‘scorned.’ Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help.”

St. Clair seemed to be referencing Musk’s daughter, Wilson, who has been repeatedly deadnamed by her father and is an outspoken critic of his anti-trans, conservative viewpoints.

As St. Clair predicted, her words were soon picked up by an account on X, who attacked her for repositioning herself away from conservatism after “pretending to be a Right Winger.”

St. Clair announced last year that she had a child with Musk. Ashley St. Clair/X

They slammed her for “Offering up your own child to the woke mob, talking about his ‘sister’ (a young boy that was groomed and castrated). One of the most disgusting things I’ve seen.”

Musk—who has previously said he was unsure if St. Clair’s child is his in public comments—responded to the post, saying, “I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy.”

In a post in March of last year, Musk, who is the father of 14 known children with four different women, said, “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.

“Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

St. Clair said in February that Musk was the father of her child, whom she had given birth to the previous September. She filed for sole custody in March.

Vivian Wilson is an outspoken critic of her father's views. River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

A Wall Street Journal article in April reported that St. Clair told Musk’s fixer, Jared Birchall, “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret.”

St. Clair’s attacks on Musk have reached new heights in 2026, and have included threatening legal action after she became another victim in an online trend where users ask his AI bot Grok to reproduce images of real women and children with fewer clothes on, although not nude.

Earlier this month, one user asked Grok to do it to an image of St. Clair when she was 14, a request it acquiesced to.

It prompted her to respond, posting on the same platform, ​​“I’ve already requested you stop producing these non-consensual sexual images. You confirmed they will no longer be produced prior to posting this. Please provide post ID for legal filing.”

The move saw her claim her Premium X features had been removed. On Jan. 1, she said, “They took my checkmark and canceled my Twitter premium lmao.”

It comes as Musk reenters the MAGA movement, after his explosive split from President Donald Trump, following the billionaire’s tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was scheduled to pay a visit to Musk’s SpaceX HQ, where he is expected to “administer the oath of enlistment to the next generation of American warfighters.”