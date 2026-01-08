Elon Musk’s baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, says she’s being punished by his social media platform for threatening legal action over his artificial intelligence bot.

The conservative influencer said that X revoked her Premium account privileges, removed her verified checkmark, and paused her monetization after she called attention to the site’s AI bot, Grok, generating sexualized images of St. Clair as a child.

“they took my checkmark and canceled my twitter premium lmao,” she wrote on Thursday, referring to X’s former name, Twitter. Sharing a screenshot of her creator revenue being paused, St. Clair added, “was it something i said.”

Musk's baby mama St. Clair said her comments against Grok prompted punishment. Ashley St. Clair/X

The conservative influencer's monetization on the platform was paused. Ashley St. Clair/X

The images of St. Clair were part of a larger trend in which some of the platform’s users requested that Grok generate photos of women and children wearing little clothing—though not nude—using its existing feature of altering images based on a prompt. The bot later responded with apologies to users for some of these incidents.

St. Clair, who has a child with Musk, fell victim to the trend over the weekend after a user asked the bot to edit an image of her as a 14-year-old, in which she was jokingly insinuating a sexual act, to be wearing a bikini.

St. Clair announced last year that she had a child with Musk. Ashley St. Clair/X

“I’ve already requested you stop producing these non consensual sexual images,” St. Clair replied, tagging Grok. ”You confirmed they will no longer be produced prior to posting this. Please provide post ID for legal filing.”

The bot wrote back an apology and added, “I’ll ensure no further such images are generated involving you,” to which St. Clair ordered, “Remove the post.”

Users are abusing Grok, prompting it to undress women. NurPhoto/Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

”A tasteless silly photo I took as a kid (with too much unmonitored internet access), but you’re now undressing a minor with sexually suggestive content!” she added.

The post in question is no longer available online, but it remained up for several days.

One X user asked Grok the reason for the action against St. Clair, to which it cited “potential terms violations, including her public accusations against Grok for generating inappropriate images and possible spam-like activity.”

“asking grok to stop making csam of u + four year old girls is now a terms of service violation,” she replied, using the acronym for child sexual abuse material.

The AI bot said St. Clair's privileges were revoked due to "potential terms violations." Ashley St. Clair/X

She also said that the platform removed her subscriptions due to ineligibility over impression requirements, but said she had over triple the number of impressions needed to qualify.

“hey guys im starting to think the $44 billion wasn’t for free speech,” she concluded. Musk purchased the social media platform for that sum in 2022.

St. Clair announced last February that Musk was the father of a child she had in September 2024. She sued Musk for sole custody and alleged in March that he retaliated financially for filing the suit.