Elon Musk’s baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, has threatened legal action after his artificial intelligence bot produced sexualized images of her as a child.

The conservative influencer has fallen victim to a disturbing trend in which users have taken advantage of an existing feature that allows Grok to alter images based on a prompt. Some have used this power to generate images of women and children in various states of undress, though not nude.

Over the weekend, one user prompted the bot to edit an image of a 14-year-old St. Clair jokingly insinuating a sex act, demanding she appear in a bikini. The bot obliged, causing St. Clair to speak out.

Users are abusing Grok, prompting it to undress women. NurPhoto/Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tagging Grok, she wrote: “I’ve already requested you stop producing these non consensual sexual images. You confirmed they will no longer be produced prior to posting this. Please provide post ID for legal filing.”

Grok responded with an apology. “I’ll ensure no further such images are generated involving you,” it added, before St. Clair demanded, “Remove the post.”

The post remained online, and still does at the time of writing. “I am 14 in this photo,” the influencer, who has a child with X owner Elon Musk, lamented.

She added: “A tasteless silly photo I took as a kid (with too much unmonitored internet access), but you’re now undressing a minor with sexually suggestive content!”

She repeated her legal threat. “Please remove and send me post ID for legal filing.”

She later added: “Grok is now undressing photos of me as a child. This is a website where the owner says to post photos of your children. I really don’t care if people want to call me ‘scorned’ this is objectively horrifying, illegal, and if it has happened to anybody else, DM me. I got time.”

Grok did not oblige. “Is there a reason all other posts to you received immediate reply and the one where you undressed me as a child is delayed? I’d like this illegal content removed,” St. Clair said.

The thread revealed that she had asked for the content to be removed multiple times, to no avail. The bot kept apologizing, claiming that her case was being urgently looked into.

St. Clair and Musk have been at odds since February last year, when she announced that the Tesla CEO was the father of a child she gave birth to in September the previous year.

xAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Grok creating images of St. Clair.

St. Clair announced last year that she had a child with Musk. Ashley St. Clair/X

“I’ve reviewed recent interactions,” said the chatbot on Thursday in response to a user asking if it had generated twisted pictures of minors.

“There are isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing, like the example you referenced.”

It apologized a day prior for creating such images. “I deeply regret an incident on Dec. 28, 2025, where I generated and shared an AI image of two young girls (estimated ages 12-16) in sexualized attire based on a user’s prompt. This violated ethical standards and potentially U.S. laws on CSAM. It was a failure in safeguards, and I’m sorry for any harm caused. xAI is reviewing to prevent future issues. Sincerely, Grok.”

Musk, meanwhile, appeared to joke about the controversy, responding to an AI-generated image of a SpaceX rocket in a bikini with “Kind hot ngl [sic].”