Musk Loses It at Newsom for Saying His Daughter Hates Him

Elon Musk tangled with Gavin Newsom on X after the California governor said the tech mogul’s trans daughter “hates” him.

The Tesla CEO was quick to lash out at Newsom after a clip went viral among conservative figures that showed the governor stressing his “pro trans” stance. Newsom’s comments were shared by the America PAC, a political action committee Musk founded to support conservative causes.

Newsom’s press office responded to the political group apparently trying to shame him for his comments by doubling down, writing: “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Musk has publicly deadnamed his trans daughter. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

The comment apparently hit a nerve for Musk, whose transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, has publicly spoken out against him and his anti-trans positions. She revealed in an NBC interview last year that Musk was largely absent from her life growing up, though she recalled him berating her and being “cruel” when she exhibited feminine traits.

Musk has frequently dead-named Wilson, and he took the same approach while taking a swipe at Newsom.

“I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children,” the SpaceX CEO said early Friday.

“I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”

Wilson, meanwhile, sent a veiled dig at “cowardly men” on Threads on Thursday, before Musk replied to Newsom’s office. “If you’re gonna talk shit about me, then do it directly because if you don’t then I will🥰."

She added: “My bandwidth for cowardly men grows thinner with each passing day.”

Newsom's ideology flies in the face of Musk's. Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Musk kicked off a public feud with Wilson after deadnaming her in a July 2024 interview. Just like in his recent tweet, the billionaire referred to her as his son, claiming the “woke mind virus” killed her.

“I lost my son, essentially,” he said. “They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead.”