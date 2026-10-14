KIMBERLY’S FATAL FLAW I Know Real Reason Trump Fired Kimberly Guilfoyle Michael Wolff explains why the president fired his son’s former fiancée after allegations of misconduct.

President Donald Trump dismissed Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle partly because members of the president’s family “can’t stand her,” Michael Wolff says.

On the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head, Wolff reacted to Trump asking for Guilfoyle’s resignation, after acknowledging on Monday that he was “not happy” with her scandals.

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Guilfoyle’s alleged financial dealings with a MAGA donor, lavish lifestyle, abusive behavior toward staff, and ties to a Greek lobbyist came to light over the past week.

As Trump, 80, told reporters on Tuesday, “She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading.”

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Wolff said other factors were at play.

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“Kimberly Guilfoyle is a reflection of so much that goes on in Trump world... Donald Trump sets the model for this. It’s ‘gimme gimme gimme,’ across the board. ‘We’re using this position where we can’t believe we’ve gotten into this position where we can effectively extort money from everybody. You have to give me money,’” he told co-host Joanna Coles.

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“So the question: Why are we hanging Kimberly?” he continued. “One of the answers there is that she’s low-hanging fruit. And the other answer is that they can’t stand her. I mean, the Trumps can’t stand her.”

Guilfoyle with then-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. at the 2024 RNC, a few months before their breakup was confirmed Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Guilfoyle, 57, was engaged to Donald Trump Jr., 48, from late 2020 to 2024. One of the couple’s final public appearances was at that year’s Republican National Convention. A few months later, Trump Jr. was seen with socialite Bettina Anderson, whom he married in May.

“I think they’ve been asking this question for a long time: ‘How do we get rid of her? How did Don Jr. ever end up with her?’... Everyone is holding their nose,” Wolff said. “I feel a little bad for her, actually. I mean, this has been a desperate—her climb—a desperate, indefatigable, just clawing up... I mean, just think of how preposterous it is that she became an ambassador.”

Guilfoyle, in a statement announcing her resignation, said, “While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end.”

"While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end,” Guilfoyle said. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Wolff wondered if Guilfoyle would be set up for another job, prompting Coles to suggest a Kristi Noem-type situation may arise. After firing the Homeland Security secretary in March, Trump gave her the role of special envoy for the newly created Shield of the Americas, a primarily anti-cartel military and political coalition.

Kimberly Guilfoyle. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

“And Kimberly looks like Kristi Noem, so that might trigger Trump,” Coles said. “He might think, ‘Oh, we have to do what we did for Kristi for her.’”

When reached for comment, the White House did not respond with its usual knock on Wolff’s credibility. Instead, the office referred the Daily Beast to Trump’s comments, not specifying which ones. Earlier Tuesday, Trump gave Guilfoyle the cold shoulder, telling reporters, “No, she wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”

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A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced during her rocky first press briefing on Tuesday that the president had asked Guilfoyle to resign.

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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