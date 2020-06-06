I Lived Through AIDS. Here’s How We Take Care of Each Other Now.

Every June—Pride Month—I powerfully remember being at the bedside of my dying partner, Eddie, where I made a promise. It was the early 1990s, when HIV/AIDS was killing gay men and people of color in New York. We were all scared, and the person I feared for the most was Eddie.

I loved him dearly, a jazz musician who brought new melodies into my life. At age 35, he was dying of AIDS. In his final days, Eddie asked me to vow that he would not become just another statistic, that his death would have meaning, be redemptive, bend the arc of the universe toward justice.

I promised that I would fight for the rights of people who were suffering from HIV/AIDS, a fight we began together. I fought that fight for decades in my personal and professional life. Thirty years later, I am renewing my vow to Eddie, as the tsunami of COVID-19 spreads death and devastation. While the two pandemics are transmitted in different ways, the viruses that cause them reveal two common and tragic truths: Pandemics kill the most vulnerable and oppressed people disproportionately, and racist and bigoted people use pandemics as opportunities to blame, hate and punish. While I learned this lesson as a young gay man, it is unfortunately true for all vulnerable people.