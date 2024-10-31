I Wasn’t ‘Being a Diva’: Joe Rogan Sets the Record Straight on Failed Harris Interview

Joe Rogan on Thursday went into detail about why Kamala Harris, unlike Donald Trump, did not appear on his massively popular podcast —and insisted that it wasn’t because he was “being a diva.”

The Spotify podcaster, who previously revealed that he declined an invitation from the Harris team to travel to her for an hour-long interview, remained adamant that it was not unreasonable for him to want the vice president to come to his studio in Austin, Texas and for it to run his standard three hours.

“You could look at this and say, ‘Oh, you‘re being a diva,’“ Rogan said on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience., “but she had an opportunity to come here when she was in Texas.”

“I literally gave them an open invitation. I said, ‘Any time.’ I said, ‘If she’s done at 10 o’clock, we’ll come back here at 10 o’clock.’ I go, ‘I’ll do it at nine in the morning, I’ll do it at 10 p.m., I’ll do it at midnight if she’s up, if she wants to drink a Red Bull and f---king party on,’” he continued.

Rogan revealed that Harris’ team had reached out to him soon after it was announced that Trump would appear on the influential show, but “it was very difficult to tie down.”

He explained that he was worried that if he traveled to Harris, too much of the interview would be on her team’s terms, referencing Fox News host Bret Baier’s claim that Harris aides signaled him to end his contentious interview with the Democratic nominee.

Harris and Rogan disagreed over the terms of a possible interview on his podcast. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“If I go somewhere, then there’s gonna be other people in the room,” Rogan said. “And they want to control a lot of things, I’m sure, according to the Bret Baier interview on Fox. Like, people are waving him off. That’s a distraction. My whole goal with her and with him is just talk. Just have a conversation like a human being. You find out things about people. You get a sense of them, at least. That was it. I don’t give a f--k what we talk about. I really don’t. I just wanna talk to you. Who the f--k are you?”

During Rogan’s wide-ranging three-hour conversation with Trump last week, the former president suggested that Harris would not be able to handle a Rogan interview.

“She’s not gonna do it,” Trump told Rogan , and added, “I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She’d be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics.’”

Rogan dismissed Trump’s bluster, though.

“I think we’d have a fine conversation,” he said. “I’d just try to have a conversation with her and hopefully get to know her as a human being.”