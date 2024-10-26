Joe Rogan Tells Trump That Harris May Still Go on Podcast

Joe Rogan told Donald Trump that Kamala Harris may still appear on his hugely popular show ahead of the presidential election, for which the two candidates are currently polling in a dead heat, even after her team said that she would not. During Trump’s own nearly three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience—in which he discussed wide-ranging topics including the elimination of the income tax, Robert E. Lee’s military prowess, and the possibility of life on Mars—he and Rogan touched on the possibility of Harris appearing on the show. She had been in talks for an interview, but her campaign said Thursday that it wouldn’t work with the vice president’s schedule. Trump asked Rogan if he “could imagine” Harris going on his show, to which Rogan responded that he could. “She was supposed to do it,” he said. “And she might still do it. I hope she does.” Trump was unconvinced. “She’s not gonna do it,” he said, adding: “I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She’d be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics.’” Rogan, however, did not take Trump’s bait. “I think we’d have a fine conversation,” he said. “I’d just try to have a conversation with her and hopefully get to know her as a human being.”
