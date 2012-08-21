IAC Offers to Buy About.com

CHEAT SHEET
IAC/InterActiveCorp, which owns The Newsweek Daily Beast Co., has reportedly offered more than $300 million to buy About.com from the New York Times Co., even though it already accepted a bid from Answers.com for $270 million. About.com features 900 topic sites that often appear high in search results. The New York Times Co. originally bought the company for $410 million in 2005, but wrote down About.com’s value to $195 million last month. A source said, “There are still interested buyers who feel that the $280 million price is low and can be easily matched.”