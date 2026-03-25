ICE Barbie Accused of Jaw-Dropping ‘National Security’ Blunder

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem has been accused of failing to address an internal watchdog report that identified “serious vulnerabilities” in TSA screening at American airports.

The watchdog says its memo, which has “national security implications,” has gone unanswered for five months—despite the ousted Noem telling lawmakers “all of the recommendations” in the inspector general’s report had already been implemented, CBS News reports.

Inspector General Joseph Cuffari addressed Noem’s claim in a March 4 memo, writing that his office has received no written or oral evidence that suggests the issues, which include questions about the consequences of a new policy permitting passengers to keep their shoes on through the screening process, have been addressed.

An internal watchdog says it has not been shown proof that the Department of Homeland Security has addressed its findings of national security vulnerabilities in TSA screening at U.S. airports—despite its former head, Kristi Noem, claiming it did. Pool/Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Internal communication provided to CBS News shows “the TSA has not submitted a required response to the audit, now nearly five months after the report’s release.”

Auditors tell CBS that even basic steps have yet to be taken to address the report, like issuing a formal “management decision” that determines whether TSA agrees with the findings and what corrective actions it plans to take.

The vulnerabilities were discovered by the watchdog’s “red team,” which tried—and apparently succeeded, to some degree—to sneak simulated weapons and explosives past TSA agents.

ICE agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps across the country—though photos show they are mostly standing and walking around, not helping screen passengers. Eduardo Munoz/Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

CBS wrote that investigators questioned “if a politically popular 2025 policy change allowing passengers to keep their shoes on during screening may have outpaced the technology’s ability to detect threats concealed in footwear.”

The findings were reportedly concealed by being designated as “top secret,” barring TSA leadership and all but three lawmakers from learning of the vulnerabilities. CBS reports that the watchdog asked for TSA to be made aware of the issues so it could address them directly with the agency, but received no response.

Cuffari wrote in his memo addressed to TSA, “I am writing to inform you that OIG has not received such information—written or oral—from DHS or TSA, despite our requests to the Secretary and you for that information. Please promptly provide an original copy of the documents describing any actions the Department and/or TSA took on each of the recommendations and any supporting evidence.”

Markwayne Mullin, 48, was sworn into his new role on Monday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The Department of Homeland Security, which is now led by former Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who was confirmed by his Senate colleagues on Monday, did not respond to a request for comment.

Word of the vulnerabilities comes at a perilous time for DHS and TSA. Congress has yet to approve funding for Homeland Security, leaving TSA agents working without pay. This has led to a spike in call-outs by TSA agents, resulting in abnormally long lines at some major U.S. airports.