ICE Barbie and ‘Bimbo’ Husband Rocked by Fresh Family Scandal

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem and her husband have taken out at least $2.6 million in loans since 2020, a new report alleges.

The embattled couple’s large liabilities, first revealed by the Daily Mail, were awarded in a period when the 56-year-old Bryon Noem was allegedly spending tens of thousands of dollars on fetish models and cam girls.

Loan totals for the couple range from $2.65 million to $3.35 million, the Mail reports, citing federal financial disclosures that Kristi filed when she became secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The former first couple of South Dakota’s finances have been under intense scrutiny since the Mail revealed on March 31 that Bryon was living a secret “bimbofication” life in which he dressed up as a hypersexualized Barbie doll and spent big on adult models.

The Daily Mail revealed that Bryon Noem, who presented himself as a family values conservative along with his MAGA politician wife, lived a secret life online. Daily Mail

A representative for Kristi declined to comment to the Daily Beast. An email to Bryon went unanswered.

The Mail reports that the Noems have enjoyed “substantial income” in addition to their loans.

Among their reported liabilities is a 15-year loan on their home, ranging between $100,000 to $250,000, which they took out in 2020; five-year business loans of $250,000 and $500,000 in 2021; and a $1+ million, 10-year mortgage from Reliabank in 2022, secured by a commercial property.

Other loans in 2021 include a $1 million, 10-year business loan and a $250,000-$500,000, 10-year business loan from Dacotah Bank, according to the Mail. The tabloid noted that one adult star, Nicole Raccagno, said some of her payments from Bryon came via a Dacotah Bank account.

Bryon Noem traveled to Washington to be at his wife’s side during her confirmation hearing in January 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Bryon’s secret life is a cause for concern among national security experts, who believe his affinity for fetish models could have made Kristi susceptible to blackmail by foreign adversaries.

The Beast’s chief creative and content officer, Joanna Coles, laid out the significance of the personal drama on an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast this month.

“It feels like one of those slightly silly, insignificant personal stories where someone gets humiliated and then we all move on,” she said. “But in fact, it has much bigger ramifications because it shows the government, certainly the FBI, with Kash Patel not doing his job.”

OnlyFans model Shy Sotomayor told the Mail last week that Bryon concealed his identity, but did not stop chatting with or paying her when she discovered he was the husband of an uber-conservative Cabinet secretary from dark-red South Dakota.

“I felt he was very hypocritical for standing ten toes on American family values while he was in my messages about wanting to be a trans bimbo b---h,” she told the paper.

Sotomayor, 30, claims she charged Bryon $15 per minute for phone calls. She added that Bryon paid her tens of thousands over the course of nine years.

Raccagno, also known as “PlasticBarbie2000,” alleged to the Mail that Bryon said he wanted to be her slave, so she referred to him as her “Slave Babe.”

“He gave me whatever I wanted—shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs,” she told the paper.

Nicole Raccagno, 47, says Bryon Noem paid thousands to see videos of her 38N bust. Nicole Raccagno

Raccagno, 47, said Bryon gave her enough money per month to cover half of her rent. A profile for one of Raccagno’s adult sites lists her location as Las Vegas.

“The arrangement was he’d get all my videos for $1,500 every month,” she told the Mail. “He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money.”