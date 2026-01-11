ICE Barbie Blindsided on TV With Clip of MAGA’s ‘Double Standard’

Kristi Noem appeared caught off guard when she was confronted by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday about whether there was a “different standard” for ICE agents in Minneapolis and the Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 riots.

The CNN host confronted Noem with multiple videos of ICE agent Jonathan Ross’ fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, comparing the actions in the clip to those taken by officers during the Jan 6 riots.

“There’s a different standard for law enforcement officials being attacked if they’re being attacked by Trump supporters. We just saw that,” Tapper told the DHS head on State of the Union Sunday.

Jake Tapper told DHS head Kristi Noem that there was a double standard in the application of law toward Trump supporters. CNN

Tapper challenged the claim that footage from the Wednesday shooting showed Ross acting in self defense, before adding: “I want to ask a question about the rules of how law enforcement is allowed to engage when feeling threatened, per your assertions, because I want to show some video to you right now and ask what is the appropriate response for the police officers in this situation?”

After clips of Capitol rioters physically assaulting officers were shown, he asked: “Those are law enforcement officers being physically attacked by this standard. Would any of those officers be justified in shooting and killing the people, causing them physical harm?”

Speaking haltingly, Noem responded: “Every single situation is going to rely on the situation those officers are on. But they know that when people are putting hands on them, when they are using weapons against them, when they are physically harming them, that they have the authority to arrest those individuals.”

Noem was shown footage of Capitol rioters assaulting law enforcement officers, and pointed out that they were pardoned by Trump. CNN

“The president pardoned every single one of those,” the host interrupted.

Noem continued: “And make sure they’re facing consequences and make sure that they’re getting justice for their actions going forward.”

Tapper repeated: “President Trump pardoned every single one of those people.”

Noem seemed unfazed by Tapper’s implication, and said: “Every single one of these investigations comes in the full context of the situation on the ground. And that’s one thing that President Trump has been so focused on is making sure that when we’re out there, we don’t pick and choose which situations are in which laws are enforced and which ones aren’t.

“Every single one of them is being enforced under the Trump administration, and the clarity of the law stands. And if people don’t like it, these members of Congress and elected officials should go change the law and make sure they have that debate and policy.”

The CNN host concluded that there was a 'different standard' of law applied to Trump supporters compared to detractors such as Good. The Daily Beast/Youtube

Tapper refused to back down from his point, telling Noem: “I just showed you video of people attacking law enforcement officers. Undisputed proof, undisputed evidence.

“And I just said President Trump pardoned all of them. And you said that President Trump is enforcing all the laws equally. It’s just not true. There’s a different standard for law enforcement officials being attacked if they’re being attacked by Trump supporters. We just saw that.”