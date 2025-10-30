ICE Barbie Vows to Scare More Children on Halloween

Kristi Noem is going to spend Halloween scaring children even harder after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker requested she give Chicago a break from ICE raids for the holiday.

Asked about Pritzker’s plea on Fox News’ America Reports Thursday afternoon, Noem, 53, scoffed and doubled down on ICE activities in the city.

“We are going to be out on the streets in full force, and increase activities to make sure kids are safe,” she said. “Everyday in Chicago we are arresting murderers, child pedophiles, those who have perpetuated assault and pornography against children.”

Noem refused to let the children of Chicago enjoy Halloween without fear of tear gas and ICE raids. Fox News

On Wednesday, Pritzker wrote a letter to Noem “respectfully requesting” ICE pause activities for the upcoming Halloween weekend.

“Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear,” the 60-year-old governor wrote. “No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick or treating in their own neighborhood.”

Pritzker was referring to an incident on October 25 when ICE agents fired tear gas in the Old Irving Park district of the city, forcing residents to relocate a Halloween parade. In a video taken of the aftermath, residents screamed at the masked ICE agents, and a man can be heard pleading, “You’re scaring our children!”

In a separate incident that day, ICE agents broke a 67-year-old man’s ribs at a children’s Halloween party on October 25.

Contrary to evidence of ICE terrorizing the citizens and children of Chicago, Noem assured, “We will be out there to make sure that they can be safe, enjoy the holidays, spend some time with their families and their neighbors and communities. And then they don’t have to be the victim of a crime because of these illegal aliens that are in our country victimizing them.”

ICE has repeatedly claimed it’s only going after the “worst of the worst” criminals in Chicago and has proudly been broadcasting arrests of alleged sexual predators. However, victims of ICE arrests have alleged that the agency is baselessly painting those they arrest as sexual predators without evidence.

Earlier in October, Tania Ramos accused ICE of arresting her father, Colombino Ramos, on the grounds he was a “sexual predator with a violent past” when Colombino has no criminal history.

ICE agents broke a 67-year-old man's ribs in a raid at a child's Halloween party on Saturday. James Hotchkiss via REUTERS

Furthermore, Chicago’s ICE team has been taking a break from going after “murderers, rapists, and pedophiles” and instead been going after truck drivers alleged to be illegal immigrants.