ICE Barbie Is Now Paying Migrants $1K to Self-Deport

A Morning Joe guest made a wild claim that FBI Director Kash Patel spent more time at nightclubs than doing his actual job—but it appears the claim may not be true. MSNBC contributor and former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi claimed on Friday he had heard Patel has “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building,” referring to the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover headquarters. But on Monday, the show ultimately walked back the claim. “Let’s circle back to a segment from Friday’s show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said. “At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.” Figliuzzi has not addressed the comments on his Bluesky account.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Morning Joe’ Forced to Walk Back Kash Patel Nightclub ClaimOOPSA guest claimed last week that the FBI director had spent more time at nightclubs than at work.
- 2Microsoft Shuts Down Skype After 22 YearsGREAT GIG IN THE SKYPEThe company finally pulled the plug on the pioneering video-messaging service after announcing it would be retired in February.
Partner updateAD BY JEWLRCelebrate Her With One-of-a-Kind Jewelry—Now at 70% OffSHE’S WORTH ITBecause she’s not just a gem, she’s the whole treasure chest.
- 3ICE Barbie Is Now Paying Migrants $1K to Self-DeportCASH OUTHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem championed the scheme as a “70 percent savings for U.S. taxpayers.”
- 4Fox News’ Peter Doocy Attacked by White House Birds—AGAINDOUBLE BIRDIEThe senior White House correspondent was attacked by a bird for the second time in less than a month.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 5Trump's 10-Min Mar-a-Lago Talk With Proud Boys Boss RevealedFAST FRIENDSThe far-right militant thanked the president for his Jan. 6-related pardon, an interaction that led to a roughly 10-minute discussion.
- 6How China Has Already Outsmarted Trump on Tariffs😏🇨🇳Sellers in the Asian mega economy have found a work-around to avoid high tariffs.
- 7Trump Greases Up to Stephen Miller: ‘Top of the Totem Pole’MILLER TIMEThe president lavished his firebrand deputy chief of staff with praise when asked about handing him a new job.
- 8Israel Votes to Capture All of Gaza and Occupy IndefinitelySEIZE EVERYTHINGThe army is also calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.
Shop with ScoutedICYMI, You Can Score an Oura Ring for Just $200 Right NowSTEP TO ITThe stylish smart ring allows you to track your steps, sleep, stressors, HRV, and recovery without the bulk of a traditional smartwatch.
- 9‘Sopranos’ and ‘The Wire’ Actor Dies At 84SCENE STEALERThe character actor passed away Thursday, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
- 10Hugh Hefner’s Ex-GF Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Sex Act She ‘Hated’NO THANK YOU“It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.”
Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on video-messaging service Skype after 22 years. For years synonymous with online video calls, the pioneering service was first launched in 2003, acquired by eBay in 2005, and then sold to Microsoft for $8.5 billion in 2011. But the rise of competitors like FaceTime and Zoom—and the failure to recapture the market it once dominated during the COVID-19 pandemic—effectively sealed the platform’s fate. As of May 5, the service is dead, with Microsoft positioning Teams as its successor. The remaining user base can now log in to Teams using Skype credentials. “If they do want to come to Teams, then the first run is pretty instantaneous because we’ve already done the work on the backend to restore their contacts, message history, and call logs,” Amit Fulay, vice president of product at Microsoft, told The Verge in February. Microsoft first announced it would shut down the service in February.
Let’s face it, she may say “the only thing she wants for Mother’s Day is you”, but come on, she deserves more than that. So what do you give a person who loves you more than gold? Maybe a little gold.
Right now, JEWLR is offering up to 70% off its curated assortment of personalized gold, gold-plated, vermeil, and silver jewelry. That means you can make this Mother’s Day as special as the lady herself with customizable gemstones and engraved messages she’ll cherish for years to come.
The Round Stone Dome Ring combines a selection of up to five flush-set stones with a hidden engraving that can tell a story specific to you and mom.
The Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant is an elegant accent that couples two heart-shaped gemstones or Brilliance cubic zirconia of your choice.
The Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet is the perfect gift from you and your siblings. On it, you can engrave up to four names and include the same number of round genuine or simulated gemstones to represent your birthstones.
Each design is available in sterling silver, gold-plated, vermeil, and a variety of solid gold hues.
These featured pieces (and more) are up to 70% off retail until May 12th. You can also get free shipping before May 5th and free express shipping in California before May 8th and in the rest of the US before May 9th. So if you want to add a personal touch this year, don’t miss the chance to celebrate mom with a sparkle.
ICE Barbie Is Now Paying Migrants $1K to Self-Deport
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced plans to pay illegal immigrants $1,000 to “self-deport.” In a press release Monday, the DHS revealed that migrants who use the CBP One app to notify authorities of their intent to leave the country will receive travel assistance and be given lower priority for detention and deportation. “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Noem said during the announcement. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” she added. She also bragged that the initiative is a “70 percent savings for U.S. taxpayers” because it currently costs an average of $17,121 to arrest, detain, and remove people who are in the U.S. illegally, according to the DHS. President Donald Trump spoke about a potential stipend plan last month. “We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them—if they’re good, if we want them back in—to get them back in as quickly as we can,” he claimed in an interview with Fox Noticias.
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has once again had a run-in with a bird at the White House. Standing in the same spot where a pigeon tried to land on his head less than a month ago, Doocy was again accosted by a winged crusader during a live broadcast Monday. The senior White House correspondent was wrapping up a segment on President Trump’s order to reopen Alcatraz as a prison when America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino asked if he was “dodging birds again” as one flapped over his head. “There is a bird!” Doocy said, ducking for cover. “Yes, I am! I don’t know. I need to, like, shave my head. What’s going on?” Perino replied: “It’s because you’re so tall, and so cute.” Doocy then suggested that Trump should “send the birds to Alcatraz!” Last month, Doocy was on the lawn when another bird set upon him during a Fox & Friends segment. “A bird just landed on my head! I did not like that at all!” he shouted as the panel burst into laughter. “That is probably so dirty,” Doocy added, before appealing to the president to take action. “President Trump, if you are watching upstairs, we gotta do something about these birds.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and President Donald Trump shared a brief but cordial conversation at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to a new report. The far-right militant approached Trump on Saturday alongside a member of the club to thank the president for his Jan. 6-related pardon, an interaction that led to a roughly 10-minute discussion, The New York Times reported Sunday. Trump, for his part, reportedly said that his supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election had been grossly mistreated. “He called me and my Mother over while we were at dinner and said he was sorry for what @JoeBiden did to all J6ers,” Tarrio wrote on X. I thanked him for giving me my life back. He replied with…I Love You guys. To the J6ers he wanted me to send y’all a message…He said…Thank you.” The White House did not respond to the Times’ request for comment on the interaction.
Chinese sellers have quickly outwitted Trump’s tariff master plan, by “washing” their products in third countries. With tariff negotiations at an impasse, Chinese imports remain loaded with 145 percent U.S. levies. After they were issued, Xi Jinping’s government slapped American goods with reciprocal 125 percent import duties. In a bid to contravene Trump’s tariffs, sellers in the Asian mega economy have started shipping goods to third party countries to conceal their genuine provenance. The process is known as “place-of-origin washing.” U.S. trade laws state that goods must undergo a “substantial transformation” in a country for it to become the new ‘origin.’ This has presented an opportunity to black market businesses, with Chinese social media sites now awash with people offering origin-washing services. “The U.S. has imposed tariffs on Chinese products? Transit through Malaysia to ‘transform’ into Southeast Asian goods!” said one advert on Xiaohongshu, posted by “Ruby—Third Country Transshipment.” South Korea is another hotspot for this transformative process. The country’s customs agency said it had found $21 million worth of goods with clandestine origins in the first quarter of 2025. “We have found numerous cases where the origins of Chinese products were falsified as Korean,” the agency said.
Donald Trump has admitted that Stephen Miller is “top of the totem pole” as he considers appointing his next national security adviser. Miller, the current White House deputy chief of staff, is reported to be the leading candidate to replace Mike Waltz after Waltz was ousted from his position in the wake of the Signalgate scandal. Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he believes Miller “indirectly already has that job” and is “top of the totem pole” amongst candidates, whom he expects to appoint within the next six months. But there are concerns from some within Trump’s camp that Miller may turn down the role “if it takes him away from his true love: immigration policy,” Axios reports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently serving as the interim advisor in addition to his other duties at the State Department. Miller has been referred to as “Trump’s brain,” serving the president during his first term and helping devise the blueprint for his second. During a briefing last Thursday, Miller claimed Trump had “literally saved America, and I could not be prouder.”
Israel has voted to capture all of Gaza and occupy the territory indefinitely as part of a plan to expand military operations there vastly. Cabinet ministers approved the plan early Monday morning, hours after Israel’s military chief said the army would call up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers. It calls for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to move to southern Gaza, likely leading to their forced displacement and aggravating the severe humanitarian crisis that‘s already taking place in the enclave. Two officials anonymously told the AP the move was meant to help Israel defeat Hamas and free the remaining hostages being held in Gaza, where Israel now controls about 50 percent of the territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment on the plan. One official said the effort would unfold gradually so officials could try to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage-return deal. But the plan raises questions about how Israel would govern a hostile population in Gaza, particularly in light of President Donald Trump‘s vision to take over the region.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Originally designed as a sleep tracker, Oura Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader range of health and wellness metrics, including dedicated fitness markers like heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more. While other fitness-forward smart rings have launched in recent years, Oura Ring is the OG in the space, and, in my opinion, it’s still the best. The wellness brand recently launched its latest model, the Oura Ring 4, but if you’re willing to invest in an earlier model, you can score up to $200 off a new ring.
As someone who has tried several Oura Ring iterations over the years (including the Oura Ring 4), I think the earlier versions are almost just as good as its latest, especially if you’re new to smart rings and don’t want to pay full price. For a limited time, take advantage of Oura Ring’s ”special pricing” promo and score $200 off the Heritage and Horizon models (discount depends on the finish).
If you’re unfamiliar with Oura rings’ technology, there are a few key factors that make the leading smart ring more appealing than wrist wearables. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger, offering a sleeker and discreet profile. More importantly, rings also tend to fit better, which can yield potentially more accurate health readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other part of the body; it directly measures the arteries in your fingers, just like doctors do.
If you’ve been looking to ditch your wrist tracker for something more stylish, this current Oura Ring promotion is the perfect opportunity to invest.
Chaley Scalies, best known for playing Tony Soprano’s high school football coach on The Sopranos and Thomas “Horseface” Pakusa on season two of The Wire, has died. He was 84. The veteran character actor passed away Thursday at a nursing facility in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s, his daughter Anne Marie Scalies told The Hollywood Reporter. Scalies portrayed Horseface, an incarcerated longshoreman and loyal union man, in all 12 episodes of The Wire‘s critically acclaimed second season. He played Coach Molinaro in Season 5 of The Sopranos, appearing in Tony’s dream to scold him for wasting his potential on crime. He made his film debut in the 1995 film Two Bits, starring Al Pacino, and also appeared on Law & Order. Outside of acting, he worked as a sales director at the manufacturing company Clifton Precision and later founded his own consulting firm, according to his public obituary. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angeline M. Scalies, and his five children. “His favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table,” his family said.
A longtime ex-girlfriend of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner said their sex life was at times anything but sexy. During a chat on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast Friday, Holly Madison, 45, said bedroom orgies were among the “disgusting” sex acts she did with Hefner that “hated.” She added, “I made it very known I hated it.” Madison rose to fame as one of Hefner’s three girlfriends at the center of E!’s reality TV series The Girls Next Door, which followed their life at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles. In her 2015 tell-all Down the Rabbit Hole, Madison said she was 20 years old when she became one of 75-year-old Hefner’s girlfriends, dating from 2001 to 2008. In a 2022 interview, Madison described sex with Hefner as a “chore” that all the girls living in the house felt “we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house.” Yet despite their over 50-year age gap, Madison told Thiele that their one-on-one sex life was more “normal than you would think.” She said, “It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.” She added, “Maybe some people’s balls do get old and nasty, but I’ve never seen such a thing.” Hefner died in 2017 at age 91.