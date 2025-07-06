Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has defended the Trump administration from suggestions that the delayed warning residents received during the tragic flash floods in Texas this week were insufficient.

While speaking at a press conference alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday, Noem was asked by a reporter about whether the fact that he and many others did not receive warnings from the National Weather Service until 7 a.m. was a “fundamental failure of the federal government’s responsibility to keep people safe.” Noem argued that the technology was “ancient” and that the Trump administration is working to upgrade it.

Kristi Noem and Gov. Greg Abbott, discuss the ongoing efforts for recent flooding along the Guadalupe River during a news conference in Ingram, Texas Rodolfo Gonzalez/Rodolfo Gonzalez/AP

“When President Trump took office… he said he wanted to fix [that], and is currently upgrading the technology. And the National Weather Service has indicated that with that and NOAA, that we needed to renew this ancient system that has been left in place with the federal government for many, many years, and that is the reforms that are ongoing,” Noem explained, seemingly shifting the blame onto previous administrations who failed to upgrade the technology. Trump was previously president from 2017 to 2021.

When asked about the impact of cuts and closures made to weather research labs as part of Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” Noem once again defended the current administration, telling reporters that she would relay their concerns to the president.

“I do carry your concerns back to the federal government, and to President Trump, and we will do all we can to fix those kind of things that that may have felt like a failure to you and to your community members,” Noem said. “We know that everybody wants more warning time, and that’s why we’re working to upgrade the technologies that been neglected [for] far too long.”

In addition to the cuts detailed in Trump’s tax bill, the Department of Government Efficiency cut hundreds of jobs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service earlier this year.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A May report from NPR detailed how the NWS was left reeling by the cuts, with eight of the 122 NWS offices across the U.S. falling below the level of staffing that enables them to operate 24 hours a day, with a former NWS meteorologist telling host Scott Simon that the current situation was not sustainable.

“The National Weather Service is putting together plans to really help with this short-term challenge of short-staffing. But that’s really what it is—it’s a Band-Aid on the short-term challenge of that short-staffing,” meteorologist Brian LaMarre explained.

At least 47 people, including 15 children, have lost their lives in the floods. More than 20 young girls are still unaccounted for after their camp was flooded, and at least four of the young campers have been confirmed dead.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) revealed on X that two of his daughters had been attending the camp, but had been safely evacuated.

“We want to thank the first responders who have come from far and wide to save lives,” he wrote. “The TX Division of Emergency Management has been incredible and the White House, DHS, FEMA, DPS and local officials have all been responsive and helpful.”

A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Trump announced plans to begin phasing out FEMA once the year’s hurricane season had ended, and that disaster relief funds would be distributed directly from the White House, telling reporters, “We’re going to give out less money.”

Just three weeks ago, Abbott was asked about Trump’s plan to do away with FEMA. Andrew Mahaleris, the governor’s press secretary, said his boss “has full confidence that the Texas Division of Emergency Management will be able to swiftly take action when disaster strikes.” On Saturday, Abbott confirmed that he has requested federal assistance to aid in the state’s recovery efforts.