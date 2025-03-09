Media

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem Says Migrant Kids Made ‘Choice’ to Come to U.S. Illegally

NEVER TOO YOUNG?

The Trump administration has revived a policy of detaining undocumented parents with deportation orders along with their children.

Maurício Alencar
Maurício Alencar 

Freelance Reporter

Maurício Alencar

Maurício Alencar

Freelance Reporter

MauricioFCA_

mauriciofca@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
PoliticsNew MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
PoliticsVance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
MediaTrump Gets Shock Fox Pushback Over Tariff-Induced Pain: ‘Market Has Been Going Down’
Maurício Alencar
Politics‘S**t People’: Vance Condemns Pro-Ukraine Protesters Who Followed Him
Catherine Bouris