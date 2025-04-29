Kristi Noem got all glammed up for a photo-op to mark President Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office.

The Homeland Security secretary hopped on an ATV as she patrolled the U.S.-Mexico border wall in El Paso, Texas Monday with a posse of border patrol agents.

Photos published by Homeland Security on Tuesday showed Noem donning a full face of makeup, pearl earrings with a matching necklace, and her beloved gold Rolex Daytona (worth nearly $60,000) as she posed for action star-themed photos.

In 100 days, President Trump and Secretary Noem have delivered the most secure border in American history.



“In 100 days, President Trump and Secretary Noem have delivered the most secure border in American history,” the agency wrote on X. “The world is hearing our message: do not come to this country illegally. If you do, we will arrest you, deport you and you will never return.”

A video of Noem’s border wall visit showed her speaking with agents and cruising on board an ATV while wearing her signature fatigue green Border Patrol cap and bulletproof vest.

“They walk the line, stand with their people, and lead from the front,” U.S. Border Patrol said on Instagram.

Noem, who earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her steady stream of glamorous publicity stunts, said earlier this month that she’s going to keep playing dress-up for the cameras despite criticism from both sides of the aisle.

The Homeland Security secretary has reportedly become the subject of mockery in the White House for her long list of stunts, including a photo-op in the cockpit of a Coast Guard plane, another where she was seemingly unaware that she was pointing a rifle at an immigration officer’s head, and an infamous propaganda video in front of shirtless detainees at a notorious El Salvador mega-prison.

Kristi Noem earlier drew flak for posing for photos in front of detainees at CECOT, the notorious mega-prison in El Salvador. ALEX BRANDON/Alex Brandon/AFP via Getty Images

“Every day I wake up and there’s new criticisms. It something different every single day, so I try not to pay attention to the noise,” Noem told Fox News. “Obviously I’m guided by the folks that I work with every day to be appropriate for the situation that I’m in and to take the same that precautions they do.”

The Homeland Security Department touted over 142,000 deportations so far in Trump’s second term, noting that “this is just the beginning.”

Kristi Noem also rode an ATV last month as she toured the Nogales border wall at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Arizona. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Data released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday showed that over 65,000 people were deported during Trump’s first 100 days, placing the administration’s daily average at about 660—far below Trump’s long-promised mass deportation blitz. The Biden administration deported roughly 742 migrants per day in 2024, according to The Wall Street Journal.