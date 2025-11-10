ICE Barbie Unveils Her Most Bonkers Cosplay Ever

Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem’s Department of Homeland Security has shared an online video that is particularly deranged, even by Trump administration standards.

The headache-inducing, 36-second clip, posted Saturday with the caption “The last best hope of man on Earth,” features an array of fictional and historical figures set to an EDM remix of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.”

The video, somehow meant to promote President Donald Trump, includes multiple shots of Noem cosplaying in various uniformed roles—such as a Coast Guard officer and an ICE agent in a bulletproof vest. Also featured in the unhinged clip are actor Paul Giamatti as John Adams from HBO’s 2008 miniseries, a clip of George Washington driving a Dodge Challenger from a 2010 car commercial, as well as a shot of Mel Gibson’s fictional character from the 2000 Revolutionary War film, The Patriot.

Bigfoot also makes an appearance, for some reason. Screenshot/DHS.

For no discernible reason, the clip includes shots of singer Lana Del Rey winking at the camera, taken from her 2017 “Love” music video, and Bigfoot.

There is also a fleeting shot of Horatio Greenough’s statue of Washington, which was removed from the Capitol in 1843 after people complained about the half-naked sculpture of the president resembling an ancient Greek god.

The Trump administration has taken delight in its unhinged and often childish social media postings, including the president sharing an AI-generated video of him flying a plane while wearing a crown, dumping feces over the top of “No Kings” protesters.

The half-naked statue of George Washington now resides in the Smithsonian. Screengrab/DHS

The DHS has also been accused of mimicking white supremacist and far-right propaganda in its social media postings, accusations the administration tried to dismiss.

Included in the latest video is a shot of John Gast’s 1872 oil painting “American Progress, which the agency used to promote its hardline mass deportation plans.

Lana Del Ray also features in the video, alongside the Founding Fathers. Screengrab/DHS

The painting, an emblem of 19th-century Manifest Destiny mythology, depicts an angelic white female figure leading settlers westward while Native Americans and animals, including dogs, retreat into the darkness.

“A Heritage to be proud of, a Homeland worth Defending,” the DHS wrote in a not-too-subtle July X post while sharing an image of “American Progress.”

"American Progress" also makes a brief appearance in the video. Screengrab/DHS

Social media users are now calling out the department over the latest video.

“This is simultaneously cringe Boomer Facebook slop and also pretty deranged stuff for a government agency to post,” wrote Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council.

Writer and activist Talia Jane added: “These guys post some pretty cringe white nationalist dogs--t. Nazi vaporwave AI slop with christofascist dogwhistles all over it is absolutely par for the low-T course.”