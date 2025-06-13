ICE Barbie Went on Bungled Raid Storming Pregnant Mom’s Home

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tagged along for a bungled ICE raid that netted no arrests but forced a pregnant mother and her children out of their Los Angeles home.

The mother involved, Sabrina Medina, is a U.S. citizen married to an undocumented Mexican national. Cameras in her home captured ICE’s raid, which included masked agents storming her Huntington Park house with rifles in hand.

The raid was shortly before Noem's agents pushed U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla out of her press conference, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

A child’s bedroom appeared to be one of the rooms where ICE agents searched. KTLA

“I was just terrified, I’m not going to lie to you,” Medina said to KTLA. “I was shaking. I was scared. I’ve never gone through anything like this.”

Medina told the news station her husband, who has been deported previously, was not home when Noem and ICE agents came knocking. She did not say what, if anything, warranted ICE dispatching at least 10 armed agents to the home.

Sabrina Medina said she is pregnant with her fifth child. She says her family will likely move to Mexico if her undocumented husband is deported. KTLA

“I was like, ‘Am I dreaming? Or is this real?’” she told the news station.

Medina said that ICE demanded they see a David Garcia. She told KTLA that her husband’s name is Jorge, but she said that did not deter them from ordering her and her four children to vacate the home so they could raid it. She showed KTLA that she has a tattoo of the name “Jorge.”

Sabrina Medina’s family was ordered to wait on their driveway as ICE raided their home, she told KTLA. The family resides in Huntington Park, located in Los Angeles County. KTLA

It was around this point that Medina alleges an agent turned an outdoor surveillance camera away from what was transpiring—an act she caught on camera and shared with KTLA.

A masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent turns an outdoor camera away during a raid in Huntington Park, California. The Daily Beast/KTLA 5

Security footage shows the family waiting in the driveway while agents went room by room. While this transpired, Medina said that Noem remained in shouting distance outside, donning a bulletproof vest and wearing a Homeland Security cap.

ICE agents went room by room in Sabrina Medina’s home, she said. Footage shows they were masked and armed with rifles. KTLA

Noem held a news conference in the Los Angeles federal building shortly after the raid. That is where her security detail controversially wrestled Padilla to the ground after he approached Noem at the podium. Before the chaos involving Padilla, Noem referred to the raid at Medina’s home, where she left empty-handed.

The agents who raided Sabrina Medina’s home were in full tactical gear. ICE did not immediately respond to questions asking why such force was necessary. KTLA

ICE did not respond to questions and a request for comment emailed by the Daily Beast.

Medina said she fears ICE will return to arrest her husband. If he is ultimately deported, she says she will have no choice but to move their entire family to Mexico.