ICE Barbie Posts Odd Video of Her Meeting Blurred-Out Agents

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has posted a mysterious video of her meeting and greeting ICE workers during a trip to Minneapolis.

Most of the staff members in the video—shared on the DHS X account—have their faces blurred out as Noem, 54, channels The Office’s Michael Scott, gliding through the workplace in an ICE cap and jacket, awkwardly shaking hands and asking people if they had eaten their lunch yet.

Many ICE officers have controversially taken to hiding their identity with masks during brutal immigration raids across the country, which the DHS claims is to protect themselves from being doxxed and potentially threatened or assaulted.

Critics, however, say the use of masks—especially by officers in plain clothes with no identifying marks—is a deliberate attempt to intimidate and avoid accountability.

Kristi Noem meets hidden ICE officers in Minneapolis. DHS

Photos posted on the DHS website on Tuesday had a mix of ICE officers with and without masks.

The Daily Beast has contacted the DHS for comment.

Noem’s tour of duty in Minneapolis saw the DHS claim they had made over 1,000 arrests, including 150 “illegal aliens” on Monday alone.

She said that over 2,000 agents had been sent to Minneapolis, where President Donald Trump has claimed Somali immigrants are “ripping off our country.”

But Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate, called Noem’s deployment of agents “a war that’s being waged against Minnesota.”

Jesse Watters interviews Kristi Noem on Fox News. Screen grab

Walz told reporters, “You’re seeing that we have a ridiculous surge of apparently 2,000 people not coordinating with us, that are for a show of cameras.”

Noem appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News on Tuesday, claiming there was an “unprecedented” amount of fraud in Minnesota.

“What we are finding is not only people who have come into the country illegally, but they have perpetuated crimes on people, they’ve stolen the American citizens’ money and they put it in their own pockets and then the pockets of other individuals that are here,” Noem said.

During the interview, Watters asked Noem, “Are people thanking you when you are there? It seems like you are rounding up a lot of bad hombres... Do people come up to you and say, you know... we appreciate it?”

“They do,” she replied, adding, “Thank God we have a president that wants to make America safe again for every single citizen, regardless of where they live.”

During her latest bout of media propaganda, Noem also appeared on the newly Trump-friendly CBS, as the cameras shadowed her during an immigration raid in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

It follows the network abruptly pulling a 60 Minutes segment about CECOT prison in El Salvador, which is filled with deported migrants arrested by ICE officers.

New CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss spiked the segment at the 11th hour, refusing to discuss her decision with host Sharyn Alfonsi, who fired off an email claiming that if they bow down to the Trump administration over editorial choices, then “we go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state.”

In Minneapolis, CBS followed Noem on an operation aimed at arresting Tomás Espín Tapia, an Ecuadorian man wanted for alleged murder and sexual assault.

We embedded with federal agents on this ICE operation earlier today and sat down with DHS @Sec_Noem after.



Our exclusive interview airs tonight on the @CBSEveningNews https://t.co/TxTrKp65Zt pic.twitter.com/xDmM1S53R5 — Elizabeth Campbell (@ECampbell360) January 6, 2026

Cameras caught Noem in full ICE officer cosplay, asking Tapia, “Do you know why we’re here today? You will be held accountable for your crimes. We’ll take you in for processing.”