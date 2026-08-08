ICE Barbie Shows Up to Admire Statue Honoring Herself

Ousted Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem attended the unveiling of a bronze statue Friday honoring her South Dakota governorship (2019-2025) just days after she and rumored lover Corey Lewandowski were seen partying near a city they had previously terrorized.

Noem, who lost her top job in March, and family members appeared to be the only ones at the unveiling. Her husband, Bryon Noem, was not on the scene.

There were two figures in the statue honoring Noem. The second was a horse. The bronze Noem was decked out in a cowgirl hat. The real Noem was fired by Donald Trump amid scrutiny of a $220 million self-promotional ad campaign, as well as her controversial oversight of brutal ICE arrests.

Noem has apparently moved on. She and her former top aide Lewandowski were spotted biking and hanging out on Tuesday in Wayzata, about nine miles west of Minneapolis, where two citizens were killed by federal immigration agents during a campaign of fear waged against residents and protesters.

Noem was replaced by Senator Markwayne Mullin as head of homeland security. She was handed a new job as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a multinational military and political security framework created by Trump about the same time Noem was axed.

Kristi Noem takes out her bronze horse in twisted post on X. Robert Norton/X