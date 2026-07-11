ICE Barbie’s Alleged Lover Hit With Fresh Headache in Contract Scandal

Kristi Noem’s alleged lover is still facing scrutiny for his short-lived stint as “shadow secretary” of the Department of Homeland Security.

Investigators have uncovered evidence that Corey Lewandowski, 52, may have been involved in the improper awarding of government contracts in his time as Noem’s right-hand man, insiders tell the Wall Street Journal.

A potential criminal referral to the Department of Justice is being considered, the outlet reported, adding that both the White House and new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who took over after Noem’s ouster in March, have been briefed on the matter.

Markwayne Mullin was named DHS Secretary after Kristi Noem got the boot. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

DHS officials were stunned to discover how involved Lewandowski was in the contracts signed during Noem’s 14-month tenure at DHS, according to The Journal. Sources told the outlet that Lewandowski personally signed certain contracts or had knowledge of the approvals despite not being a full-time federal government official.

In a statement to The Journal, a representative for Lewandowski said he denied signing off on contracts and claimed no one has reached out to him about the ongoing investigation. Reached for comment by the Daily Beast, Lewandowski’s team declined to comment.

Multiple reports described Noem as running DHS in tandem with Lewandowski, who was designated as a special government employee. Lewandowski had reportedly earned the moniker “shadow secretary” among DHS employees for his oversized influence during Noem’s tenure.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have long been rumored to be romantically involved, though they have denied the allegations. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Both Noem and Lewandowski are married with kids, but their alleged affair has been dubbed the “worst-kept secret” in Washington, D.C.

The White House and DHS did not respond to a request for comment.

It is not the first time Lewandowski and Noem have come under scrutiny for their tenure at DHS.

In April, California Democrat Robert Garcia launched a probe into five companies that received “favorable treatment” to secure hundreds of millions of dollars from the DHS when Noem and Lewandowski were in charge. At the time, Lewandowski told NOTUS that he had “never done business with or been compensated by the companies referred in any way, shape, or form.”

In March, NBC News reported that some potential government contractors said they were asked to make payments to Lewandowski.

Lewandowski had a meltdown over that NBC report, going so far as to threaten litigation against the outlet.

“To suggest that Mr. Lewandowski exerted influence over such processes is not merely inaccurate; it reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of federal contracting law,” commercial litigator Adam Trigg, from Lewandowski’s legal team, wrote in a letter sent to NBC Universal.